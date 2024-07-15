Gould predicts 49ers kicker Moody will be ‘even better' in 2024

If Robbie Gould is accurate once again, the 49ers will not have to worry about their kicking situation for the foreseeable future.

Gould spent six seasons with the 49ers and set the franchise record with an 87.5-percent success rate on field-goal attempts. The 49ers replaced Gould with Jake Moody, whom they selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Moody had his ups and downs as a rookie. He missed a 41-yard kick wide right on the final play of a 19-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns for the 49ers’ first loss of the season. Then, he made 11 consecutive field goals over 10 games.

“He missed the kick in Cleveland. It happens,” Gould told NBC Sports Bay Area at the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course.

“But then he went on a really nice streak for about seven, eight, nine weeks, where he didn’t miss. Then, the rookie wall hit because the college season ends about five weeks before an NFL season. I think he’ll grow from that and mature from that.”

Gould credited 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan for helping Moody regain his confidence with putting him in positions to succeed and avoiding sending him out for low-percentage kicks.

Moody struggled in the regular-season finale, missing a field goal and an extra point. In the postseason, Moody missed two of his eight field-goal attempts. In the Super Bowl, he made kicks of 55 and 53 yards, but his low kick on an extra point was blocked in the fourth quarter. The 49ers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 25-22, in overtime.

“I think there’s a really high ceiling for him, not only from a physical perspective but you can see technically,” Gould said. “I’m sure he’s worked on some things this offseason that he got better from college to the NFL. I think he’ll have an even better season this year.”

Moody made 21 of 25 field-goal attempts in the regular season, and now must continue to make steps in a positive direction.

“I don’t know that he’s established, yet,” Gould said. “But I will say that the body of work that he has warrants fans to be excited about him.”

Gould spent 18 seasons in the NFL and ranks 10th all-time in field-goal accuracy (86.5 percent). Justin Tucker, who ranks first, is the only kicker other than Gould in the top 10 to play for 10 seasons or more.

“I was 76 percent, 78 percent my rookie year,” Gould said. “There’s so much you have to learn. So much of a transition to the game. And you definitely saw him take a bigger step in that direction throughout the season, and I think he’s going to have a really good year.”

