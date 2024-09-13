Pearsall shares unique connection with 49ers legend Young

Long before the 49ers selected Ricky Pearsall at No. 31 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, the wide receiver already was connected to the team.

San Francisco great Steve Young recently detailed his unique ties to Pearsall on X, formerly known as Twitter, two days after the 49ers' 32-19 win over the New York Jets. Coincidentally, Young's wife, Barbara, is longtime friends with Pearsall's godfather, which the legendary quarterback shared along with a photo of the three taken before Monday's game.

Talk about serendipity.

Great to see Ricky quickly recovering. And it turns out that one of my wife’s oldest friends is his godfather! So he’s basically already part of the family ❤️



It’s been great getting to know you — you’re an inspiration and we can’t wait to see you dominate on the field! #FTTB pic.twitter.com/11KMRW1u0s — Steve Young (@SteveYoungQB) September 12, 2024

Pearsall was shot during an armed robbery attempt in San Francisco on Aug. 31, with the bullet miraculously entering though his chest and exiting out his back without hitting any vital organs.

The 49ers rookie was released from the hospital the following day and back at the team facility the next day, and will miss at least the first four games of the 2024 NFL season after being placed on reserve/non-football injury list. A 17-year-old suspect in the shooting has been arrested and faces an attempted murder charge, among others.

It's clear that even though Pearsall already had a connection to Young, the two have hit it off -- and the legendary quarterback can't wait to see the rookie wideout make his NFL debut.

