Pearsall will return to 49ers practice ahead of Week 7 vs Chiefs

Coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed on Friday morning that the 49ers will open the practice window for rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall next week.

After the team's 36-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night, 49er players will have three days off before reconvening on Monday in preparation for the Week 7 game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium. The first-round pick could be active for the Super Bowl LVIII rematch, but Shanahan could not confirm yet.

“Most likely I would think it’d be a longer ramp-up period,” Shanahan said Friday via conference call. “But health-wise and everything he’s totally good to go but I really can’t decide on that stuff until we start watching him in practice. We aren’t going to rush it. If he’s ready, he’s ready and if not, then we got a few weeks.”

The update regarding Christian McCaffrey was not quite as positive. The reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year, who has dealt with Achilles tendonitis in both legs, is improving but not enough for the team to open up his practice window just yet.

McCaffrey’s return can’t come soon enough for the 49ers, with the injuries continuing to pile up each week, especially at running back. Jordan Mason, who not only is the team's leading rusher but leads the league with 609 rushing yards, suffered an AC joint sprain in Thursday’s win and is day-to-day.

Isaac Guerendo and Patrick Taylor took over for Mason late in Thursday's game after the veteran suffered his injury, but Ke’Shawn Vaughn, who currently is on the team’s practice squad is the only other ball carrier under contract.

The 49ers also are dealing with another injury at the kicker position, after Matthew Wright dislocated his shoulder while making a tackle in Thursday's game. The newly-signed kicker took over for Jake Moody who was injured while also making a tackle the week prior. Moody still is expected to miss multiple weeks.

“We are still waiting for [Wright's] MRI to come back,” Shanahan said. “He did dislocate it, or it came out for a little bit. It went back in, but we got to find out more when we get the MRI. We know he’ll have a chance but we won’t know for sure until we get the MRI back.

Malik Mustapha, who suffered a low ankle sprain in the game, is considered day-to-day. After the game, the rookie safety told NBC Sports Bay Area that he believes he will be good to go after a few extra days of rest.

Other 49ers injury updates

DL Jordan Elliott (knee) - will be reevaluated this week

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (calf) - 49ers hope to have him back at practice this week

CB Charvarius Ward (knee bruise) - day-to-day

