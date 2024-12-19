Report: Guerendo unlikely to play in 49ers vs. Dolphins game

Programming Note: Watch "49ers Now" with Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan at 4 p.m. PT today from Santa Clara, streaming live on the NBC Sports App, YouTube and Facebook.

It appears the 49ers could be without another starting running back for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Rookie running back Isaac Guerendo is dealing with a hamstring injury and is unlikely to play in Week 16, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday, citing a source.

Guerendo now is the 49ers' third starting running back to miss time this season, after San Francisco lost both Christian McCaffrey and backup Jordan Mason to season-ending injuries.

In two starts since McCaffrey and Mason's injuries, Guerendo recorded 15 carries for 78 yards and two touchdowns on the ground with two receptions for 50 receiving yards in the Week 14 win over the Chicago Bears and 16 carries for 57 yards in the Week 15 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The 49ers now will turn to some combination of Patrick Taylor Jr. and Israel Abanikanda.

