Trending
Isaac Guerendo

Report: Guerendo unlikely to play in 49ers vs. Dolphins game

By Taylor Wirth

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.
  • Programming Note: Watch "49ers Now" with Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan at 4 p.m. PT today from Santa Clara, streaming live on the NBC Sports AppYouTube and Facebook.

It appears the 49ers could be without another starting running back for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Rookie running back Isaac Guerendo is dealing with a hamstring injury and is unlikely to play in Week 16, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday, citing a source.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Guerendo now is the 49ers' third starting running back to miss time this season, after San Francisco lost both Christian McCaffrey and backup Jordan Mason to season-ending injuries.

In two starts since McCaffrey and Mason's injuries, Guerendo recorded 15 carries for 78 yards and two touchdowns on the ground with two receptions for 50 receiving yards in the Week 14 win over the Chicago Bears and 16 carries for 57 yards in the Week 15 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The 49ers now will turn to some combination of Patrick Taylor Jr. and Israel Abanikanda.

San Francisco 49ers

Find the latest San Francisco 49ers news, highlights, analysis and more with NBC Sports Bay Area and California.

Brock Purdy 25 mins ago

Purdy surprises 49ers' O-line with lavish holiday gifts

Nick Bosa 2 hours ago

49ers-Dolphins practice report: Bosa, Guerendo sit out Thursday

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Isaac Guerendo
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us