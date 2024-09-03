Report: McCaffrey expected to return to 49ers practice Tuesday

Matthew Berry joins Matt Maiocco on “49ers Talk” to discuss his fantasy football power rankings and why San Francisco’s running back Christian McCaffrey remains atop of his list.

The 49ers received plenty of good news on Tuesday.

Shortly after the news of left tackle Trent Williams and San Francisco finalizing a reworked contract agreement broke early Tuesday morning, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, citing a source, that star running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to return to practice on Tuesday after missing most of training camp with a strained calf.

More good 49ers news: Pro-Bowl RB Christian McCaffrey, who missed most of training camp with a strained calf, is expected to return to practice today, per source. pic.twitter.com/pmAI3rjRa5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 3, 2024

McCaffrey has been sidelined with a calf strain since Aug. 6 and missed all three of the 49ers' preseason games.

With San Francisco's Week 1 "Monday Night Football" matchup against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium just six days away, the 49ers will receive a much-needed boost at practice this week with the likely returns of McCaffrey, Williams and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who signed a four-year contract extension with the team last week after holding-in and not participating throughout training camp.

WR Brandon Aiyuk, who signed a multi-year extension with the 49ers last week, is expected this morning to participate in his first practice with the 49ers since last season. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) September 3, 2024

The vibes surrounding the 49ers have not been great this summer, but that appears to be changing and McCaffrey's return certainly will be another positive development.

