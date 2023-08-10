Ray-Ray McCloud to miss start of 49ers season with broken wrist

HENDERSON, Nev. — The 49ers will not have return specialist Ray-Ray McCloud for the opening of the regular season.

McCloud sustained a fractured left wrist during practice on Tuesday. He is scheduled to undergo surgery on Friday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said.

“We won’t know for sure until they go to surgery,” Shanahan said. “They always say around eight weeks. It could be a little less. Hopefully, it is. We’ll see.”

Kyle Shanahan says Ray-Ray McCloud broke his wrist and will undergo surgery tomorrow pic.twitter.com/abSmenTRox — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) August 10, 2023

Rookie Ronnie Bell is likely to get the first shot to replace McCloud. The 49ers selected Bell in the seventh-round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Bell averaged 11.5 yards on 13 punt returns during his career at Michigan.

“He’s done a good job,” Shanahan said. “He’s a natural catcher. He’s comfortable back there.He’ll have an opportunity now.”

Undrafted rookie D’Shawn Jamison also has experience returning punts. He had 43 punt returns during his career at Texas. He averaged 8.3 yards per return with one touchdown.

McCloud handled every punt and kickoff return for the 49ers last season. He averaged 10.8 yards per return and 23.0 on kickoffs.

In 2021, Brandon Aiyuk was the team’s top punt returner with a 7.2 average on 29 punt returns.

Bell, Jamison, Danny Gray and Ambry Thomas are among the players who could be used on kickoff returns.

