Draymond receives tech in second quarter of Warriors' season opener

The 2024-25 NBA season has just begun, but Draymond Green already is in midseason form.

The outspoken Warriors forward received his first technical foul of the young campaign in the second quarter of Golden State's season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, after voicing his displeasure at an earlier foul call.

Draymond received his first tech of the season after taking issue with an earlier foul call 😬 pic.twitter.com/HwBIQyBYy8 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 24, 2024

Just moments before Green was T'd up, the Warriors star was called for a personal foul after getting tangled up with Blazers forward Deni Avdija near the key. The complaining was a bit too much for referee Tre Maddox, who served Green his first tech of the year.

After Green's suspensions and ejections cost the Warriors in the standings last season, they certainly can't afford their defensive leader getting ejected in their first game of the season.

Here's to hoping Green is on his best behavior in the second half.

