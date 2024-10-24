Jury duty keeps Cowboys kicker from practicing ahead of 49ers game

Yes, even NFL players get summoned for jury duty.

Dallas Cowboys All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey missed practice Wednesday because of jury duty obligations, the team announced. Aubrey's status for practice on Thursday and Friday is unclear, according to the team's website.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Nick Harris reported, citing a source, that Aubrey has been selected to a 12-person jury for a felony assault case in Tarrant County, Texas. The case reportedly is centered around a second-degree strangulation charge.

It's expected that Aubrey will be back in court on Thursday and Friday, Harris reported, and it's unclear how long the case could last.

But Harris reported that Aubrey's availability for the Cowboys' Sunday Night Football showdown with the San Francisco 49ers isn't currently in question, adding that jurors assigned to the case aren't required to be sequestered and that the judge will work with Aubrey's schedule.

This case does not require jurors to be sequestered, meaning he will be available for Sunday’s game in San Francisco if the case lasts that long. — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) October 23, 2024

The Cowboys did attempt to get their star kicker out of jury duty, but he insisted on doing it, according to Harris' report.

Aubrey, 29, has quickly turned into one of the NFL's best kickers. Following an All-Pro rookie season in 2023, the former soccer player has made 17 of his 19 field goal attempts through Dallas' first six games, highlighted by a near-record 65-yarder against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3.

