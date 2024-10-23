Staley, three former 49ers among Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists

Former 49ers left tackle Joe Staley is among eight first-time eligible candidates to advance through the initial cutdown for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

The Hall of Fame on Wednesday announced that a member of the newly formed modern-era players screening committee reduced the original list of 167 nominees to 50 individuals who remain eligible for the next induction class.

In addition to Staley, the list includes the following former 49ers players: running back Ricky Watters, receiver Anquan Boldin and kicker Gary Anderson.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Individuals who played their final games in the NFL during the 2019 season are eligible for the first time for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Those players include Staley, quarterback Eli Manning, running back Marshawn Lynch, guard Marshal Yanda, linebackers Luke Kuechly and Terrell Suggs, defensive back Earl Thomas, and kicker Adam Vinatieri.

The final 50 includes the following individuals who return as finalists from the Class of 2024: defensive backs Eric Allen, Rodney Harrison and Darren Woodson; defensive linemen Jared Allen; offensive linemen Willie Anderson and Jahri Evans; tight end Antonio Gates; wide receivers Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne; and running back Fred Taylor.

In the next step of the process, each member of the Hall of Fame’s full selection committee will cast votes for the 25 nominees each believes should advance to the semifinalist stage.

The names of the 25 semifinalists (plus ties, if any, for the 25th position) will be announced in about four weeks, according to the Hall of Fame.

Reduction votes also occur in the seniors, coach and contributor categories. Eventually, 20 Finalists will be presented at the selection committee’s annual meeting next year before Super Bowl LIX. That list will include 15 modern-era players, three seniors, one coach and one contributor.

Ultimately, the committee will elect from four to eight new members of the Hall of Fame for the Class of 2025.

The 50 modern-era players who remain eligible for election as part of the Class of 2025 are:

QUARTERBACKS (2): Eli Manning, Steve McNair

RUNNING BACKS (6): Shaun Alexander, Tiki Barber, Eddie George, Marshawn Lynch, Fred Taylor*, Ricky Watters

WIDE RECEIVERS (6): Anquan Boldin, Torry Holt*, Jimmy Smith, Steve Smith Sr., Hines Ward, Reggie Wayne*

TIGHT ENDS (2): Ben Coates, Antonio Gates*

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (12): Willie Anderson* (T), Lomas Brown (T), Ruben Brown (G), Jahri Evans* (G), Olin Kreutz (C), Logan Mankins (G), Jeff Saturday (C), Joe Staley (T), Richmond Webb (T), Erik Williams (T), Steve Wisniewski (G), Marshal Yanda (G)

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (8): John Abraham (DE also LB), Jared Allen* (DE), Robert Mathis (DE), Haloti Ngata (DT), Simeon Rice (DE), Neil Smith (DE), Vince Wilfork (DT/NT), Kevin

Williams (DT)

LINEBACKERS (5): Cornelius Bennett, London Fletcher, James Harrison, Luke Kuechly, Terrell Suggs

DEFENSIVE BACKS (6): Eric Allen* (CB), Kam Chancellor (S), Rodney Harrison* (S), Earl Thomas (S), Troy Vincent (CB), Darren Woodson* (S)

SPECIAL TEAMS (3): Gary Anderson (K), Brian Mitchell (KR/PR also RB), Adam Vinatieri (K)

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast