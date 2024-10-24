McCarthy gushes over ‘value' Warner adds to 49ers' defense

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy expressed his fandom for superstar 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner ahead of the teams’ showdown in Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season.

McCarthy, in his 18th season as an NFL head coach, has seen Warner develop from an impactful rookie to a consistent superstar over his seven seasons with San Francisco and explained what challenges the three-time All-Pro will present Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

“I think Fred Warner is playing as well as anybody that’s played [middle linebacker] in some time,” McCarthy said (h/t Dallas Cowboys). “He’s definitely someone that jumps off the tape.

“We got a chance to watch a player come into the league, and, you know, he definitely made an impact, but you [saw] the ability. But now you see someone … his read and recognition is in patience and understanding, and when he triggers, he’s a playmaker in there.”

McCarthy, the Packers' coach from 2006 to 2018, saw Warner’s potential up close then when the rookie made four tackles against Green Bay in Week 6 of the 2018 season. Since that Packers’ 33-30 win, Warner has earned three Pro Bowl nods and three All-Pro selections, and is widely considered as football’s best linebacker.

Warner has collected 58 tackles, four fumbles and two interceptions in the 2024 NFL season. In last year’s 42-10 San Francisco win over Dallas, Warner made eight tackles with a sack and interception.

The 49ers use Warner everywhere, and he rises to the occasion, leaving McCarthy to prepare for and acknowledge the linebacker’s many assignments.

“And [the 49ers] utilize him, too,” McCarthy said. “I mean, they put a lot of coverage responsibility on him. He’s the one making the checks on the formations; your pre-snap mannerisms have to be aligned.

“[Warner’s] very intelligent. … I don’t think you play in this league without a high understanding of how to play … But the reality is who can apply it at the line of scrimmage? That’s where the value is, and he does it as good as I’ve seen.”

Warner simply is in a league of his own.

The 3-3 Cowboys are coming off a bye and have had extra time to study Warner. However, there’s only so much a team can do against the 49ers’ defensive leader, in addition to San Francisco’s collective talent on that side of the ball.

“Well, I think just like anything, where’s the money at?" McCarthy explained. You look at their defense and it starts up front. They’re still top-notch. I know they got a couple of guys down on [the] IR, but their two outside pieces are as good as anybody we’ll play against all year.

“You always look at the different levels of a defense and they got excellent players at all three levels. Scehamtically, [the 49ers] are very sound; they put it on the front. Their coverage pieces, their aggressive. They’re playing two rookies now in the back end, and they’ve been nice additions. But this is a very good defense.”

Edge rushers Nick Bosa and Leonard Floyd always command attention, as McCarthy alluded, but the 49ers’ secondary is right there with them. The 60-year-old highlighted rookies such as strong safety Malik Mustapha and cornerback Renardo Green as two complementary pieces to San Francisco’s seasoned, injury-tested group.

Despite their record and injuries, the 49ers still have one of the NFL's most talented rosters. McCarthy will have his hands full against Warner and all of San Francisco come this week’s edition of NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.”

