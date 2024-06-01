Lenoir savagely claps back at former 49ers WR Snead

Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir didn't mince any words when talking about former 49ers wide receiver Willie Snead IV.

Snead recently made a string of comments on social media that appeared to shade San Francisco, while also adding he wished to return to the AFC North due to the style of football being different -- something Lenoir clearly took exception to.

During an Instagram live on Saturday, Lenoir savagely clapped back at his former teammate.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"I hope they bring Snead back so I can strap him up," Lenoir said on his Instagram live. "He's just hurt right now, he's in his feelings. That's why he's over there talking about -- What did he say, 'I want to go back to the AFC North. Different brand of football.' Come on man, you ain't going to do that. They know how he is, they know how physical he is in practice."

Deommodore Lenoir on his IG Live:



“I hope they bring [Willie] Snead back so I can strap him up. He in his feelings. He over there talking about he wants to go back to the AFC North, a different brand of football. Come on now, he ain’t gonna do that. They know how he is.”💀 pic.twitter.com/QirRpeALZG — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) June 1, 2024

Snead's comments about wanting to return to the AFC North came after a pair of posts on his X account -- which has since been deactivated or deleted -- where he appeared to take shots at the 49ers organization for a lack of playing time during his two seasons in San Francisco.

"All I want is to go back to a team that isn’t afraid to let guys compete for a roster spot," Snead said on X. "These last 3 years been nothing short of entitlement… Competition breedz Champions!"

"Flock Fanz & WhoDat Nation alwayz been good to me. Some real ones. The Faithful have a great fan base, as well. I only wish I could have given yal more of what I had to offer."

Snead is a nine-year NFL veteran who has recorded 281 receptions for 3,445 yards during his career, having stints with the New Orleans Saints, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders before joining the 49ers in 2022.

The 31-year-old spent two seasons in San Francisco, recording just two receptions for 14 yards during his time in the Bay Area, the majority of which was spent on San Francisco's practice squad.

Snead remains a free agent, and based on Lenoir's comments, the defensive back would welcome a reunion with his former teammate so they can hash things out on the practice field rather than social media.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast