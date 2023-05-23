Official: Super Bowl returning to Levi's in February 2026

The Super Bowl is returning to the Bay Area.

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, the home of the 49ers since 2014, officially was selected as the site of Super Bowl LX in a vote of the NFL owners Monday in Minneapolis.

“The Bay Area was an incredible host for Super Bowl 50, and we are thrilled to bring the Super Bowl back,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

“We look forward to working with the 49ers and the Bay Area Host Committee to create an impactful Super Bowl 60 in 2026 that showcases all the great things the region has to offer.”

The game is scheduled for Feb. 8, 2026. It will the third time the Bay Area has hosted the Super Bowl.

Levi’s Stadium was the site for Super Bowl 50, when the Denver Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers, 24-10, on Feb. 7, 2016.

The 49ers won the franchise’s second Super Bowl when the NFL’s championship game first came to the first Bay Area. The 49ers defeated the Miami Dolphins, 38-16, on Jan. 20, 1985, at Stanford Stadium.

“We are honored to host the Super Bowl at Levi’s Stadium once again, and to be stewards of one of the biggest sporting events in the world,” 49ers president Al Guido said.

“Since hosting Super Bowl 50 in 2016, Levi’s Stadium has cemented its reputation as a world-class venue. I’m confident Super Bowl 60 will be a terrific event that benefits the entire community.”

According to a third-party research firm, Sportsimpacts, Super Bowl 50 provided a net positive economic impact on the Bay Area of at least $240 million.

It promises to be landmark year for Levi’s Stadium, which is likely to host multiple games in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the summer.

The 49ers are expected to receive a loan of more than $120 million from the NFL's stadium fund for stadium improvements prior to the Super Bowl and World Cup. The areas of improvement are slated for the suites and video boards.

The Giants and Warriors will play significant supporting roles with San Francisco facilities at Oracle Park, Chase Center and Mission Rock scheduled as sites for events during the week of the Super Bowl. Each Bay Area professional franchise is represented with members on the host committee.

The Super Bowl and World Cup come at a perfect time, said Zaileen Janmohamed, president and CEO of the Bay Area Host Committee.

“It’s fitting timing as San Francisco celebrates its 250th birthday,” Janmohamed said. “We are thrilled to bring another large-scale event to the area, and to showcase the Bay Area’s unique spirit and diversity.”

The next two Super Bowls are scheduled for Feb. 10, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and Feb. 9, 2025, at the Superdome in New Orleans.