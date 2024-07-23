Bosa admittedly pondered teaming up with brother Joey during offseason

SANTA CLARA — Could you imagine both Bosa brothers lining up together on the 49ers' defensive line?

Nick Bosa certainly did. After rampant speculation during the 2024 NFL offseason regarding the future of Los Angeles Chargers star Joey Bosa, there was plenty of buzz about the eight-year veteran joining forces with his sibling in San Francisco.

In speaking to reporters Tuesday -- when 49ers veterans reported for 2024 training camp -- Bosa revealed he admittedly spent time wondering what it would be like to chase after opposing quarterbacks on the same defensive line as his brother.

"I did, yeah. It was fun to think about," Bosa said. "I think he wanted to stick with the team and be a part of hopefully their turning it around. I think they have the people to do it, but haven't really had everything come together. So yeah, I'm excited, he's been there for a long time, so it would be a shame if he left when they turned it around."

Before Nick's dreams could become a reality, Joey eventually worked out restructured contract to stay in Los Angeles, taking a pay cut from $22 million to $15 million on the heels of back-to-back injury riddled seasons.

Joey voiced confidence in the Chargers' new regime led by former 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh, stating his desire to run it back in Los Angeles with his teammates, particularly former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack.

"You know, I want to win. I want to be on this team," Bosa said. "I want another shot with the guys in this room, especially Khalil. Yeah, that's what it was and winning football games is more important to me right now than making some extra money."

Although the 49ers remain in excellent shape with just a single Bosa, it would be quite interesting to see how the brothers would have fared on the same defensive line that has been among the NFL's best over the last few seasons.

Nick famously took home 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors and widely is viewed among the upper-echelon of the league's edge rushers, and while Joey has had consecutive seasons cut short due to injuries, the Chargers star still remains a potent pass rushing threat when healthy.

Joey appeared in nine games during the 2024 NFL season, and registered multiple pressures in all but one of those contests, per Pro Football Focus. He also earned three consecutive Pro Bowl nods from 2019 to 2021, a reminder of how talented the eldest Bosa brother is when he's not hamprered by injuries.

While it would have been intruiging to see the Bosa siblings -- both high first-round draft picks out of Ohio State -- work in tandem to wreak havoc on opposing offenses, the 49ers still have plenty to be optimistic about despite Joey opting to stay in Southern California at a discounted rate.

San Francisco's offseason addition of Leonard Floyd in NFL free agency provides Nick with a proven veteran to alleviate the pressure of carrying the 49ers' pass rushing load as the team gears up for another grueling season on the heels of its third consecutive deep playoff run.

There won't be a Bosa reunion in the Bay, but perhaps the 49ers' new-look defensive line can construct a bond of its own as a number of new faces enter the fold for the 2024 season.

