Report: Saquon Barkley to miss Giants-49ers game with ankle sprain

Saquon Barkley reportedly will not be on the field for the New York Giants' Week 3 game against the 49ers on Thursday night at Levi's Stadium.
An MRI showed the star running back suffered an "ordinary" ankle sprain (versus a high-ankle sprain) in the Giants' win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday that's expected to sideline him for three weeks, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing a source.
That will put Barkley out of commission for the "Thursday Night Football" matchup in the Bay, where the 49ers will look to improve upon their 2-0 record after defeating the Los Angeles Rams by a score of 30-23 on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
Barkley had 17 carries for 63 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground Sunday to go along with six receptions for 29 receiving yards and a touchdown through the air before he was injured in the fourth quarter. He played a key role in New York erasing an early 20-0 deficit to Arizona and ultimately walking away with a 31-28 win.
As San Francisco attempts to uphold its undefeated record on the season, the task will become that much easier if the Giants' best player isn't suited up.