Report: Saquon Barkley to miss Giants-49ers game with ankle sprain

Saquon Barkley reportedly will not be on the field for the New York Giants' Week 3 game against the 49ers on Thursday night at Levi's Stadium.

An MRI showed the star running back suffered an "ordinary" ankle sprain (versus a high-ankle sprain) in the Giants' win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday that's expected to sideline him for three weeks, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing a source.

An MRI showed that Giants’ RB Saquon Barkley suffered an “ordinary” ankle sprain that now is expected to sideline him three weeks, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2023

That will put Barkley out of commission for the "Thursday Night Football" matchup in the Bay, where the 49ers will look to improve upon their 2-0 record after defeating the Los Angeles Rams by a score of 30-23 on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Barkley had 17 carries for 63 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground Sunday to go along with six receptions for 29 receiving yards and a touchdown through the air before he was injured in the fourth quarter. He played a key role in New York erasing an early 20-0 deficit to Arizona and ultimately walking away with a 31-28 win.

As San Francisco attempts to uphold its undefeated record on the season, the task will become that much easier if the Giants' best player isn't suited up.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast