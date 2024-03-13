Report: Juszczyk, 49ers agree to restructured contract

The 49ers are creating some much-needed salary cap relief.

San Francisco has agreed to a restructured contract with All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk that will free up approximately $1.75 million in salary cap space, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday.

49ers and Pro-Bowl FB Kyle Juszczyk reached agreement on a restructured contract that will free up about $1.75 million against San Francisco’s salary cap. pic.twitter.com/oYst7KW4zl — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Although the exact contract figures have not been reported, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported shortly after that Juszczyk still remains the highest-paid fullback in the NFL after the restructure.

Even after the #49ers and Pro Bowl FB Kyle Juszczyk restructured his deal, he remains the NFL's highest-paid FB (as he should be). — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2024

Juszczyk originally had a base salary of $5.75 million for the 2024 NFL season after signing a five-year, $27 million contract extension with San Francisco in March 2021.

It remains to be seen what Juszczyk's restructured contract will look like, but with the 49ers still looking to bolster multiple positions this offseason, the financial flexibility created by Juszczyk and linebacker Fred Warner's contract restructures, plus the release of defensive tackle Arik Armstead, certainly helps.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast