Report: 49ers rookie RB Guerendo expected to play vs. Lions

With NFL playoff hopes out the window for the 49ers, the Faithful still have something to look forward to during the final two games of the season.

That includes the development of San Francisco's young players, such as rising rookie running back Isaac Guerendo. The 24-year-old missed last week's game against the Miami Dolphins due to hamstring and foot injuries.

But all signs are pointing to Guerendo suiting up and taking the field Monday night against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday, citing sources.

49ers RB Isaac Guerendo, who has been limited in practice this week due to hamstring and foot injuries, is expected to play Monday night against the Lions, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2024

One day after San Francisco's Week 16 loss to Miami, coach Kyle Shanahan expressed optimism about the likelihood of Guerendo practicing throughout the week.

Guerendo was a limited participant in practice Friday, and he was not listed on Saturday's injury report for the prime-time game Monday night.

After a slew of injuries at running back that have put Christian McCaffrey (knee), Elijah Mitchell (hamstring) and Jordan Mason (ankle) on injured reserve, Guerendo stepped into the starting role in Weeks 14 and 15. Guerendo rushed for 135 yards on 31 carries over those two weeks but came out of the loss against the Los Angeles Rams with a hamstring issue in addition to a foot sprain.

Through just two starts across 14 games, the rookie running back has accumulated 468 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns.

The game might not mean a lot to some, but it means a whole lot to a player like Guerendo, who's ready to showcase his talent under the bright prime-time lights.

