49ers-Lions practice report: Burford sits; Brown, Guerendo limited

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers are headed into their final two games of the season with a roster that looks quite a bit different than the same time just one year ago.

On Thursday, Kyle Shanahan shared that while Dre Greenlaw has not formally been placed on injured reserve, the linebacker’s brief 2024 season has come to an end due to a calf strain that likely was related to his recovery from offseason Achilles surgery.

Left guard Aaron Banks is in a similar situation with a knee injury that will keep him away from the field for the remainder of the season, but the head coach believes the lineman will not need surgery as he looks forward to impending free agency.

“If he does it will be minor,” Shanahan said on Thursday. “He will be good in a few weeks is what they said.”

The 49ers offensive line has been ravaged by injuries, not only to Banks but All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams (ankle), center/guard Jon Feliciano (knee), Ben Bartch (ankle) and swing tackle Jaylon Moore (quad), all who currently are on injured reserve.

The head coach has hope that Spencer Burford, who will remain out of practice on Thursday, will be healthy enough to suit up Monday night.

“Nothing real specific,” Shanahan replied when asked for clarification about Burford’s medical report. “Just that he won’t be able to go today and hopefully he will later in the week, but it’s going to be tight. He has a chance.”

The Detroit Lions, who will head to the Bay Area for the "Monday Night Football" game at Levi’s Stadium, are dealing with their own injury woes with 19 players currently on injured reserve, which is more than the 49ers' list of 15.

49ers pre-practice report:

Not participating

LB Dre Greenlaw (calf)

OL Aaron Banks (knee)

OL Spencer Burford (calf)

DL Robert Beal (ankle)

Limited participation

S Ji’Ayir Brown (ankle)

RB Isaac Guerendo (foot/hamstring)

Lions practice report:

Not participating

CB Terrion Arnold (illness)

RB David Montgomery (knee)

Full Participation

G Graham Glasgow (knee)

WR Kalif Raymond (foot)

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (neck)

