Pelissero anticipates 49ers QB Purdy will sign top-of-market contract

It has been well noted the 49ers intend to keep quarterback Brock Purdy in their long-term plans, but at what cost?

Well, it appears the 24-year-old could seek a contract that is at the "top of the quarterback market," NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday on "The Rich Eisen Show."

"With Brock Purdy, I think you have to look at it in the aggregate here," Pelissero said. "In his short career, he already has 13 games with 120 passer rating which is the most of any player ever over their first three seasons. The efficiency numbers are really strong on him. And he has four playoff wins. The last two guys to reset the market were Dak Prescott and Lamar Jackson, who have four playoff wins combined. And wins are not a quarterback stat, but the point is they found a way to win a ton of games with Purdy.

"The situation is this: He's eligible for a contract extension starting at the end of the regular season, which is in all likelihood going to be the end of the season as a whole for the 49ers. Next year is a contract year. If a deal is going to get done, I would anticipate it is at the top of the quarterback market for all the reasons I just said. That's Dak's number. That is $60 million per year. Are the 49ers willing to go to that, or are they going to be in a situation where you could have a standoff with your starting quarterback into the offseason?"

Like the rest of the team, Purdy has struggled at times this season. Injuries have played a factor, as well as other adverse situations.

The 49ers enter Week 16 with a 6-8 record and are on the brink of missing the NFL playoffs for the first time since 2020.

But Purdy still could seek a bag this offseason.

Prescott became the highest-paid quarterback in league history with his four-year, $240 million Cowboys contract. Other players at the position making more than $50 million per year include Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts ($51 million), Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson ($52 million), Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert ($52.5 million), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa ($53.1 million), Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence ($55 million), Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love ($55 million) and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow ($55 million).

"There are a lot of questions that need to be answered here. There's no reason for Purdy to take a sub-market deal at this stage," Pelissero said. "He could always play out his contract. Lamar Jackson did that once upon a time. You gain even more leverage by doing that. Brock also hasn't made as much money as Lamar by virtue of being a seventh-round draft pick, but I don't think this is, 'Hey, we're going to make you the 10th-highest-paid quarterback,' and Purdy is saying, 'Where do I sign?'

"Based upon his production, based on the playoff success, I'm sure he feels like he deserves to be paid at the top of the market."

The 49ers have some time to figure out the logistics of a potential deal, but the last thing they want is another drama-filled offseason at the expense of a contract extension.

