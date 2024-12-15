What fans believe 49ers should pay Purdy per year with new contract

The 49ers have made it clear Brock Purdy is their quarterback of the future, but exactly how much are they willing to pay him?

San Francisco fans weighed in with what they believe Purdy deserves before the 49ers' 12-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, offering their opinions when NBC Sports Bay Area asked how much the 24-year-old's looming contract extension should pay him on an annual basis.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

A majority of the 49ers Faithful polled (38 percent) believe Purdy should receive a contract extension in the $20 million- to $30 million-per year range, while 29 percent view him worthy of anywhere from $31 million to $40 million per year. Fewer fans think Purdy should earn more, with 19 percent voting for the $41 million to $50 million range and 14 percent choosing $51 million to $60 million.

Purdy has struggled in some instances during the 2024 NFL season as the 49ers deal with a slew of injuries and other off-field hardships. San Francisco owns a 6-8 record entering Week 16, but Purdy still stands to secure a significant payday thanks to his résumé as a starter and the current quarterback market.

For comparison, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is the NFL's highest-paid at the position, and in league history, earning an average of $60 million per year on his four-year, $240 million contract. Other quarterbacks making over $50 million per year include Jalen Hurts ($51 million), Lamar Jackson ($52 million), Justin Herbert ($52.5 million), Jared Goff ($53 million), Tua Tagovailoa ($53.1 million), Trevor Lawrence ($55 million), Jordan Love ($55 million) and Joe Burrow ($55 million).

There is only one NFL quarterback earning an annual average in the $20 million to $30 million range, where most Faithful believe Purdy belongs, and that's Seattle Seahawks signal-caller Geno Smith ($25 million). Beneath Smith is Gardner Minshew ($12.5 million), and above Smith is Baker Mayfield ($33.3 million).

As the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy's four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract currently is one of the cheapest contracts of any signal-caller in the league, which allowed the 49ers to keep their star-studded roster intact this season.

But that's set to change with Purdy becoming extension-eligible in 2025 -- and fans can expect the 49ers to pay up.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast