Report: 49ers assistant GM Peters finalist for Commanders' exec role

The Washington Commanders reportedly have prioritized two external candidates for their open head of football operations role, including 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters.

Peters and Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham are the expected finalists for the top Commanders job, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, citing sources.

The first round of interviews have been completed in the last 48 hours and finalists are expected to complete second interviews with the committee soon.



For now, it's Ian Cunningham and Adam Peters for the #Commanders. https://t.co/VXaHKQEQki — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Additionally, the Commanders plan to include limited partners such as Magic Johnson, David Blitzer and Mitch Rales in second interviews with finalists Peters and Cunningham, The Washington Post’s ​​Nicki Jhabvala, reported Thursday, citing sources.

The Commanders' second interviews with 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters and Bears GM Ian Cunningham will include limited partners Mitch Rales, Magic Johnson and David Blitzer, per sources. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 11, 2024

Peters is in his third season with San Francisco and 21st overall in the NFL. He was promoted to assistant general manager by the 49ers in 2021 and has been crucial to the team’s scouting efforts.

"Adam has earned this promotion, which is a result of his hard work and dedication to the 49er Way," 49ers general manager John Lynch said about Peters roughly three years ago. "He has been a tremendous asset to our team and we look forward to Adam continuing to play an integral role in all aspects of football operations in our quest to compete for championships."

While the 49ers likely prefer to keep Peters, it would be hard for the 44-year-old to turn down a higher position elsewhere.

At 4-13, Washington wants a piece of the Bay Area’s success. The Commanders’ heavy interest in Peters comes after they hired former Warriors executive Bob Myers in an advisory role on Monday.

Sources: The #Commanders are hiring one of the best in sports, luring 2-time NBA Executive of the Year Bob Myers to the NFL to help run their franchise. Bombshell.



A 4-time NBA champ, Myers built the #Warriors dynasty before stepping down to work in TV. Now he lands in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/UiuWr52Ni4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 8, 2024

Peters is in the middle of a potential Super Bowl run with San Francisco, but with the NFL offseason already underway for teams like the Commanders, the 49ers assistant general manager will have some of his focus elsewhere over the next few weeks.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast