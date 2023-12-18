Where 49ers stand in NFC playoff picture entering Week 16

The 49ers already clinched a playoff berth last week, and they officially are NFC West champions after their 45-29 takedown of the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

Now, San Francisco has its sight set on the NFC's No. 1 seed -- and the Philadelphia Eagles' shocking loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night made the 49ers' job a little bit easier.

As it stands, the 49ers (11-3) remain in the conference's top spot and control their own destiny down the stretch with the Eagles (10-4), Detroit Lions (10-4) and Dallas Cowboys (10-4) hot on their heels.

If San Francisco can hang on to the No. 1 seed, the team will earn a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs. That could prove to be incredibly important as the 49ers deal with a slew of injuries along their vaunted defensive line. As it stands, the 49ers hold head-to-head and conference tiebreakers against the three other top NFC teams.

If the regular season ended today, the 49ers would host the winner of an Eagles-Tampa Bay Buccaneers wild-card game at Levi's Stadium in the divisional round.

Here's where the NFL playoff picture stands heading into Week 16 of the 2023 season:

NFC Standings

1. San Francisco 49ers -- 11-3

2. Dallas Cowboys -- 10-4

3. Detroit Lions -- 10-4

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 7-7

5. Philadelphia Eagles -- 10-4

6. Minnesota Vikings -- 7-7

7. Los Angeles Rams -- 7-7

***

8. Seattle Seahawks -- 7-7

9. New Orleans Saints -- 7-7

10. Atlanta Falcons -- 6-8

11. Green Bay Packers -- 6-8

12. New York Giants -- 5-9

13. Chicago Bears -- 5-9

14. Washington Commanders --4-10

15. Arizona Cardinals -- 3-11

16. Carolina Panthers -- 2-12

AFC Standings

1. Baltimore Ravens -- 11-3

2. Miami Dolphins -- 10-4

3. Kansas City Chiefs -- 9-5

4. Jacksonville Jaguars -- 8-6

5. Cleveland Browns -- 9-5

6. Cincinnati Bengals -- 8--6

7. Indianapolis Colts -- 8-6

***

8. Houston Texans -- 8-6

9. Buffalo Bills -- 8-6

10. Pittsburgh Steelers -- 7-7

11. Denver Broncos -- 7-7

12. Las Vegas Raiders -- 6-8

13. Los Angeles Chargers -- 5-9

14. Tennessee Titans -- 5-9

15. New York Jets -- 5-9

16. New England Patriots -- 3-11

