How 49ers' Week 15 loss to Rams impacts NFC playoff picture

The 49ers essentially can kiss their NFL playoff hopes goodbye after their 12-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday at Levi's Stadium.

With the rainy defeat, San Francisco fell to 6-8 during the 2024 NFL season, while the Rams improved to 8-6. A costly Deebo Samuel drop and an interception thrown by Brock Purdy ultimately cost the 49ers in a game full of missed opportunities.

San Francisco's playoff probability dropped from 6 to less than 1 percent with the loss, per NFL.com. The Rams, meanwhile, jumped from 35 to 47 percent.

Los Angeles also leapfrogged the Seahawks for the NFC West lead after Seattle's loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

The Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings already have clinched a playoff spot, while the New York Giants, Chicago Bears and Carolina Panters officially are eliminated from postseason contention.

Here is where the NFC playoff picture stands following Sunday's slate of games.

NFC playoff standings

1. Detroit Lions (12-2) -- Clinched playoff spot

2. Philadelphia Eagles (12-2) -- Clinched playoff spot

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-6)

4. Los Angeles Rams (8-6)

5. Minnesota Vikings (11-2) -- Clinched playoff spot

6. Green Bay Packers (10-4)

7. Washington Commanders (9-5)

8. Seattle Seahawks (8-6)

9. Arizona Cardinals (7-7)

10. Atlanta Falcons (6-7)

11. San Francisco 49ers (6-8)

12. Dallas Cowboys (6-8)

12. New Orleans Saints (5-9)

14. Chicago Bears (4-9)

15. Carolina Panthers (3-11)

16. New York Giants (2-11) -- Eliminated from playoff contention

