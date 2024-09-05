Moses, Jets look to emulate Ravens' Christmas Day win vs. 49ers

Morgan Moses believes the New York Jets can emulate the Baltimore Ravens' offense from last season in their upcoming Week 1 tilt vs. the 49ers.

Speaking to the media during Jets availability Tuesday, Moses, who started at tackle for the Ravens last season in a Christmas Day thrashing of the 49ers, is confident New York can do the same.

“It’s a different game, but some things are the same,” Moses said. “We need to go out there and execute. Obviously, you want to be able to live in those third-and-short downs instead of those third-and-long. They have prolific pass rushers, prolific interior guys, they have guys on every level. So, by moving the sticks and moving the chains, it allows you to keep ahead of the sticks in your play calling.”

In that game, Baltimore handed San Francisco its worst loss of the season, with the 49ers' defense unable to contain quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Ravens’ unstoppable run game.

Moses was the primary defender on Nick Bosa during the game and kept him under wraps for the most part. Now that he’s facing off against him again as a member of the Jets, the 33-year-old tackle is relishing the opportunity.

“I predominantly played against him [Bosa] last year and I look forward to the matchup,” Moses told reporters. “He’s a great player, the things he’s done in the NFL since he’s been in the league have been phenomenal and I look forward to it. He’s unique, just his approach to the game. You can tell he spends a lot of time just watching film and studying the game. He’s a relentless rusher.”

The 2024 season-opening matchup features plenty of storylines as Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers returns to the Bay Area looking to bounce back from a season-ending Achilles tear from Week 1 last season. Rodgers starred for UC Berkeley in college and famously was passed over by the 49ers in the 2005 NFL Draft.

For San Francisco, it’s the start of a critical season as the franchise looks to win an elusive Super Bowl title before serious personal changes next year.

The 49ers and Jets will face off on "Monday Night Football" on Sept. 9 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

