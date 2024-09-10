Trending
Robert Saleh

Jets fan Greeny deflated after defense shredded in loss to 49ers

By Ali Thanawalla

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

ESPN host and noted diehard New York Jets fan Mike Greenberg spent weeks psyching himself up for Monday's primetime game against the defending NFC champion 49ers.

It didn't take long into the 49ers' eventual 32-19 win over the Jets for Greenberg to find faults with New York's defense.

The Christian McCaffrey-less 49ers got off to a slow start, but once the second quarter began, they took it to the Jets, leading Greenberg to set his sights on coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Shanahan

Why Shanahan believes O'Connell's Vikings offense poses problems

Kyle Shanahan

Why Vikings running back Jones reminds Shanahan of CMC

Greenberg -- and Jets fans -- have high hopes for New York, but for one night, the 49ers poured cold water on those expectations.

If Greenberg's tweets are any indication, he's not going to be in a good mood when he hosts "Get Up" on Tuesday morning.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Robert SalehNew York Jets49ers
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us