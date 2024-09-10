Jets fan Greeny deflated after defense shredded in loss to 49ers

ESPN host and noted diehard New York Jets fan Mike Greenberg spent weeks psyching himself up for Monday's primetime game against the defending NFC champion 49ers.

It didn't take long into the 49ers' eventual 32-19 win over the Jets for Greenberg to find faults with New York's defense.

The Christian McCaffrey-less 49ers got off to a slow start, but once the second quarter began, they took it to the Jets, leading Greenberg to set his sights on coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas.

Aaron Rodgers looks good.



Robert Saleh’s defense is getting shredded. #Jets — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) September 10, 2024

SF gonna do this to a lot of people, they’re really good. But the #Jets want us to believe they are an elite defense. Tonight they most certainly are not. Getting pushed around and out schemed - with the CMC in street clothes. Deflating. — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) September 10, 2024

Joe Douglas, who gutted the defensive line to acquire a player everyone knew needed a new deal, is having a very bad night. #Jets — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) September 10, 2024

Robert Saleh’s defense has allowed points on seven straight drives with CMC inactive. #Jets — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) September 10, 2024

Aaron Rodgers looks fine.



Robert Saleh, Joe Douglas, not so much. #Niners are elite, but you at least wanted #Jets to look in their weight class. On this night, they certainly were not.



Outcoached, outmanned, outplayed, outfought. Just deflating. — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) September 10, 2024

Greenberg -- and Jets fans -- have high hopes for New York, but for one night, the 49ers poured cold water on those expectations.

If Greenberg's tweets are any indication, he's not going to be in a good mood when he hosts "Get Up" on Tuesday morning.

