Parsons misses Cowboys practice, unlikely to play vs. 49ers

Dallas Cowboys superstar defensive end Micah Parsons appears unlikely to suit up for the "Sunday Night Football" showdown against the 49ers.

Parsons did not practice on Thursday due to a lingering high ankle sprain, making it unlikely that he will be active for the Week 8 game at Levi’s Stadium.

Once again, Cowboys DE Micah Parsons did not practice Thursday due to his ankle injury, making it unlikely he’ll be able to recover in time for Sunday night’s game vs. the 49ers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 24, 2024

Parsons has missed the last two games for Dallas after spraining his ankle in Week 4 against the New York Giants.

With a reputation as one of the NFL's elite pass rushers, the two-time All-Pro’s absence will make life easier for quarterback Brock Purdy and the rest of San Francisco’s offense.

Plenty is at stake as both teams have struggled with consistency this season, barely in playoff contention. The Cowboys’ defense has not been the same without Parsons, getting demolished by the Detroit Lions 47-9 in Week 6, their largest home loss since 1988.

San Francisco stands at 3-4, in third place in the NFC West, and desperately needs a win after a sloppy loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. A victory heading into the bye week would be a huge morale boost for a team decimated by injuries so far this season.

Without Parsons’ menacing presence in the middle of the field, the task gets easier for the 49ers in another critical mid-season game.

