How rookie Mustapha channeled 49ers legend in win vs. Saints

Everyone knows the famous Deion Sanders saying: "If you look good, you feel good. If you feel good, you play good."

Rookie safety Malik Mustapha certainly looked the part of a hard-hitting 49ers defensive back on and off the field in San Francisco's 16-10 preseason win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

Mustapha, whom the 49ers selected in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, has played well in the preseason thus far as he continues to climb up San Francisco's depth chart with veteran safety Talanoa Hufanga working his way back from a torn ACL.

#49ers rookie S Malik Mustapha has a knack for big hits 😤 pic.twitter.com/egEHEJwOam — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) August 19, 2024

Mustapha, in speaking to reporters at his locker after the 49ers' win on Sunday, donned a No. 42 Ronnie Lott jersey. When asked about his postgame fit, the rookie revealed he purchased the jersey months ago and wore it to the game to channel his Pro Football Hall of Fame role model's style of play on the field.

Rookie Malik Mustapha wore his Ronnie Lott jersey to the game today and raved about the 49ers legend.



"I got this Ronnie Lott jersey back in June a few months ago," Mustapha said. "Big fan of his, obviously that's the GOAT, 49ers legend. Met him the other day, just a dream come true meeting an idol like that and it's kind of like a mentality thing coming into the game wearing a Ronnie Lott jersey for my first preseason home game of my NFL career. I just wanted to go out there with the right mindset to attack the game.

Mustapha discussed his brief encounter with Lott and the mutual respect he shares with the 49ers great.

"He was just saying how much of a fan he is of me and things like that," Mustapha added. "Just trying to pick his brain a little bit. [He's] a guy who's been through a lot and has seen the game. I'm just, being a young guy, trying to be a sponge, learn from the best. Definitely would love to talk to him more."

Lott played 10 seasons for the 49ers and set franchise records for interceptions (51), and defensive touchdowns (5) and previously held the record for solo tackles (721) before Hall of Fame linebacker Patrick Willis (733) surpassed that number in 2014.

The 10-time Pro Bowl selection, six-time All-Pro and four-time Super Bowl champion was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2000 after wrapping up his 14-year NFL career with the New York Jets in 1994.

It remains to be seen what role Mustapha will have in his first 49ers season, but with his attire off the field -- and in his brief play on it-- the rookie is doing his best to resemble his hard-hitting idol.

