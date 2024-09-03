Check out 49ers rookies' new jersey numbers for 2024 NFL season

A group of 49ers rookies have been assigned jersey numbers with the 2024 NFL season just days away.

Per The Athletic’s Matt Barrows, four San Francisco rookies have their official numbers as the team prepares for its Week 1 tilt against the New York Jets.

The #49ers have a new Agent Zero. Some jersey numbers for the regular season:



CB Renardo Green, 0

S Malik Mustapha, 6

WR Jacob Cowing, 19

RB Isaac Guerendo, 31



*WR Trent Taylor, 81

* WR Terrace Marshall, 84



* practice squad — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) September 3, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Veteran wide receivers Trent Taylor and Terrance Marshall also received their practice squad numbers and could figure into San Francisco’s gameplans depending on how long Ricky Pearsall remains sidelined.

Green and Mustapha have had impressive performances during training camp and expect to fit into first-year defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen’s schemes this season.

The 49ers have had plenty of success integrating rookies in recent years, and any breakthrough performances from this group would be a big boost to San Francisco’s Super Bowl dreams.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast