49ers rookie corner Green making case for significant Week 1 role

SANTA CLARA — There is an opening for rookie cornerback Renardo Green, and he appears to be taking advantage of his opportunity.

Green has worked his way into serious contention for a significant role in the 49ers’ defense to open the 2024 NFL season as part of the team’s nickel package.

He has shown noticeable strides on the practice field, and that carried over into the preseason game Sunday night against the New Orleans Saints.

Green, a second-round draft pick out of Florida State, broke up a Derek Carr third-down pass in the first quarter intended for Cedrick Wilson Jr.

“I've been putting the work in just trying to get better, trying to get my one percent (better) every single day,” Green said following the 49ers’ 16-10 victory over New Orleans.

“I really just take things week-by-week. So my progress is my progress. But there’s still opportunities, still growth to be made. So that's what I'm striving for.”

Few roles on the 49ers remain unsettled with the opener three weeks away. San Francisco kicks off its regular season on Monday, Sept. 9, against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets at Levi’s Stadium.

Green has put himself into serious contention to enter the lineup when the opposition lines up three or more wide receivers. It looks as if Green would take Deommodore Lenoir’s role on the outside with Lenoir moving to nickel back to cover the slot receiver.

While Green has worked both inside and outside during training camp, he said he probably is better-suited to play outside corner at this stage.

“I did it in college: inside, outside,” Green said. “I primarily played outside, though. So I would say I’m more comfortable outside. But I can do it all, so wherever the team needs me, that’s where I’ll be.”

Right now, it appears the 49ers’ best nickel coverage unit consists of Lenoir playing nickel back.

Last year, the 49ers went with that alignment for much of the season and brought Ambry Thomas off the sideline to play outside. However, Thomas struggled repeatedly and was benched.

Thomas no longer is an option, as he sustained a fractured forearm last week and is expected to miss at least half of the regular season.

Veteran cornerback Isaac Yiadom is a solid free-agent acquisition who could come off the sideline and play outside. However, Yiadom has missed more than a week with an ankle injury, which has allowed Green an opportunity to get more practice time, game action and valuable experience.

Green played 32 snaps on Sunday — all at cornerback — against the Saints. He was targeted only two times.

He had the pass breakup that got the 49ers' defense off the field. But Green also surrendered a 19-yard reception to Chris Olave, who had more than 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first two NFL seasons. Green had tight enough coverage that he allowed only 3 yards after the catch.

