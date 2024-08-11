49ers rookie Mustapha enjoyed first taste of NFL success vs. Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn., — Malik Mustapha’s welcome-to-the-NFL moments were felt throughout the 49ers' 17-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

During Tennessee's third drive of the game, quarterback Mason Rudolph had his offense poised to score, driving 78 yards down the field. But on the 17th play of the drive, on fourth down, Mustapha let his presence be known.

Rudolph handed the ball off to Hassan Haskins in the backfield, needing only one yard for a first down and two for a touchdown. Mustapha assessed the play and flew out of the end zone like a rocket, driving the ball carrier a few yards back.

The rookie celebrated, running nearly to midfield after the play was over.

“When those out-of-body experiences happen, those big plays like that in a game — I was fired up,” Mustapha told NBC Sports Bay Area after the game. “I just kind of let my body take control in that moment and expressed whatever I was feeling - the tenacity and fire I like to pay with.

"I just let it loose on that play and post-play. It was definitely an exciting moment and a momentum shift.”

Initially, the officials awarded the Titans a first down, but 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was confident that his rookie had made the play. Shanahan challenged the call, which was overturned a few moments later.

“It reminds you, if plays don’t go your way, on the next play, get back on it,” Mustapha said. “I’m glad it went our way and hopefully it won’t be the last.”

Shanahan was very pleased with the rookie’s performance in his exhibition debut, as it only validated what they had seen from Mustapha in his college film.

“It was awesome,” Shanahan said. “It was huge. Right when he cut it back, Mustapha coming from the middle there, couldn’t hesitate. We knew he was a hitter so we were excited to see him hit someone else besides our own guys in practice.”

The Wake Forest product was on the field for 46 of the defense’s 68 total snaps or 65 percent, which was tied for the fourth-highest of all defenders. Mustapha also left his mark during his 10 special teams plays.

On the opening kickoff of the second half, Mustapha again made an incredibly decisive tackle. This time it was Titans return man Kearis Jackson, who felt the punishing blow of the 49ers rookie safety, who drove the returner back nearly five yards.

The fire with which the rookie plays is recognized by his head coach, who added that he enjoyed the enthusiasm of his celebrations, at least this time.

“Oh yeah, you want to see it,” Shanahan said. “Everything is allowed unless you get a penalty. Then I’m bothered.”

Mustapha couldn’t help himself, after all, it was his professional debut.

“I don’t want to do too much,” Mustapha said. “Sometimes I got to tempo it down a little bit and maybe not celebrate all the way to midfield like I did, but it was exciting, that moment, being in the NFL I was like, 'Oh yeah, I got to let it go. I got to let it free on this one.'”

