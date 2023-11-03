Lynch reveals 49ers' Chase Young trade provided boost to locker room

Programming note: Watch Greg Papa's full interview with John Lynch on "49ers Game Plan," airing at 9 p.m. PT Friday after "Dubs Talk Live" on NBC Sports Bay Area

Having lost three consecutive games, the 49ers were in need of a boost. So what do they do?

Go out and trade for star defensive end Chase Young.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

49ers general manager John Lynch joined Greg Papa this week on NBC Sports Bay Area's "49ers Game Plan," where he was asked if the team needed a boost like the trade for Young in order to get back on track. Lynch believes the 49ers are capable of providing that boost with the players in-house, but did have conversations with players in the building who couldn't contain their excitement after the big move.

"I don't think we needed it," Lynch told Papa. "I think what's much more important, I keep going back to it, but everyone sort of [says this] during the bye week: 'What can I do better?' So I don't think we needed it, but I will say later in that afternoon yesterday when everyone was clearing out, a number of players came up and said 'That lifted up the locker room, we're excited.'

"We've been in a funk, we're not used to this. We've won a bunch of games in a row and we've had a rough stretch here. If that's going to help lift everybody ... we caution everyone, Chase is a heck of a football player and I think he can add a lot, but that's not going to be the magic pill. The magic pill is us getting back to who we are, finding our form here and forging our identity as a new team each and every year."

The 49ers have an abundance of leaders in the locker room and are more than capable of dusting themselves off and staying motivated for the long season ahead.

However, it never hurts to receive a boost in the form of another big trade deadline acquisition, which is evidenced by San Francisco's blockbuster trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey last season.

The trade was made official after Young passed his physical on Wednesday. The newest 49ers pass rusher and his teammates now will get to work during the bye preparing for the Week 10 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast