Source: 49ers acquire DE Chase Young in trade with Commanders

The 49ers got active on Tuesday just before the NFL's 1 p.m. PT trade deadline.

San Francisco agreed to a trade with the Washington Commanders to acquire former No. 2 overall pick Chase Young, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan. NFL insider Jay Glazer was the first to report the news.

Source confirms the 49ers have reached an agreement to acquire DE Chase Young in a trade from the Commanders. He must pass a physical for the deal to be finalized. — Matt Maiocco (Threads @maiocconbcs) (@MaioccoNBCS) October 31, 2023

Chan added that San Francisco dealt a third-round pick to Washington for Young, who must pass a physical for the deal to officially be finalized.

The third-round draft pick the 49ers traded to Washington is the special compensatory pick they received after losing Ran Carthon to become the Tennesse Titans general manager and DeMeco Ryans to become the Houston Texans coach, a source told Maiocco.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, citing a source, that the 49ers are projected to get a compensatory third-round pick for Mike McGlinchey, and another compensatory third-round pick for the losses of Ran Carthon and DeMeco Ryans. One of those comp third-round picks, Schefter added, is being sent to Washington in exchange for Young.

Washington declined to pick up Young's fifth-year option in the offseason due to lingering concerns about Young's right knee after he tore his ACL and ruptured the patellar tendon in 2021.

After missing the 2023 season opener with a neck injury, Young has five sacks in seven games this season. In 34 games over his four seasons with Washington, Young had 14 sacks, 90 tackles and 6 forced fumbles (3 recoveries).

As a rookie, Young produced 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and returned a fumble for a touchdown.

San Francisco's star defensive end Nick Bosa will reunite with his former Buckeyes teammate, as Bosa and Young played at Ohio State together for two years.

This was the Commanders' second trade ahead of the deadline. They also sent defensive end Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears for a 2024 second-round pick on Tuesday morning.

