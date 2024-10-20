49ers vs. Chiefs live updates: Score, highlights from Super Bowl rematch

What to Know Before the 49ers play the Chiefs on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, tune into "49ers Pregame Live" at noon PT on NBC Sports Bay Area or stream the show in the NBC Sports app for a full game preview with Carlos Ramirez, Rod Brooks and Donte Whitner.

Immediately after the Week 7 game ends, watch "49ers Postgame Live" on NBC Sports Bay Area or stream the show in the NBC Sports app for full reaction, analysis and interviews.

The 49ers (3-3) enter the Super Bowl LVIII rematch on a high after beating the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 6. The Chiefs (5-0) are one of two remaining unbeaten NFL teams, along with the Minnesota Vikings, who play the Detroit Lions (4-1).

First-round draft pick Ricky Pearsall is active and will make his NFL debut against the Chiefs. The rookie wide receiver missed the first six games of the season while he recovered from a gunshot wound sustained in an attempted robbery on Aug. 31 in downtown San Francisco.

The 49ers will use their third kicker in three weeks as Matthew Wright was placed on injured reserve Saturday and Anders Carlson was elevated from the practice squad.

Pearsall and Carlson are among Matt Maiocco's five 49ers to watch in the Super Bowl rematch against the Chiefs.

Follow this live blog for the latest score updates, game highlights, news and analysis from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara: