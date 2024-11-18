How to watch 49ers vs. Packers game live online, on TV

The San Francisco 49ers now have their backs against the wall.

After collapsing in the fourth quarter to a divisional opponent for the third time this season, the 49ers are now 5-5 with tougher games still to come.

Up next is the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, a rematch of the recent divisional round playoff game in which San Francisco escaped with a 24-21 home win.

Despite being third in the NFC North, the Packers have improved since the playoff bout and own a 7-3 record. Jordan Love has been up and down, throwing at least one pick in every game this season with just one passing touchdown in his last three games, but the Packers' defense has found form as the campaign has progressed.

San Francisco has been the opposite, reeling as injuries to stars mount with the playcalling not good enough to overcome it.

With the 49ers looking to avoid falling below .500 at a key point of the season, here's how to watch the Week 12 game against Green Bay live online or on TV:

When is the 49ers vs. Packers game?

The 49ers and Packers will meet on Sunday, Nov. 24.

What time is the 49ers vs. Packers game?

Kickoff is slated for 1:25 p.m. PT from Lambeau Field.

How to watch the 49ers-Packers Week 12 game live on TV

The 49ers and Packers game will be broadcast on FOX.

Local pregame coverage will begin at 12 p.m. PT with "49ers Pregame Live" on NBC Sports Bay Area and streaming live on the NBC Sports app. "49ers Postgame Live" will begin immediately after the game, at approximately 4 p.m. PT, again on NBC Sports Bay Area and also streaming on the NBC Sports app.

How to live stream the 49ers vs. Packers Week 12 game

Live stream: FOX Sports, NFL+

Mobile app: FOX mobile app, NFL mobile app

