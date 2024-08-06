Shanahan reveals plan for 49ers starters in preseason opener

SANTA CLARA — Coach Kyle Shanahan met with the 49ers’ coaching staff Monday to put together a plan for the team’s first game of the 2024 NFL preseason.

While Shanahan did not get into specifics, he revealed that the game plan does not include many of the team’s recognizable players.

“We don't plan on many of the starters to play,” Shanahan said. “I know some guys will have to, but for the most part starters shouldn't be in much if at all.”

The 49ers open the exhibition season on Saturday at 4 p.m. PT against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville.

Running back Christian McCaffrey, the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year, sustained a left calf strain in a recent practice that is expected to keep him off the practice field for a couple of weeks. McCaffrey will not play in any of the three tuneup games.

“He didn't pull it or anything,” Shanahan said, “but you guys probably won't see him this preseason.”

With an increased practice schedule from training camp last summer, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is not expected to see much (if any) game action during any of the 49ers’ three preseason games.

Receiver Deebo Samuel, tight end George Kittle, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Javon Hargrave, linebacker Fred Warner, and cornerbacks Charvarius Ward and Deommodore Lenoir are among the players who might not suit up Saturday against the Titans.

The 49ers’ top players could sit out next week’s game, too. The 49ers face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Aug. 18, at Levi’s Stadium. The teams will take part in two joint practices earlier in the week at UC Irvine.

