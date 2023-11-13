Shanahan compliments Thomas after cornerback switch-up in 49ers-Jags

Among the highlights of the 49ers' 34-3 thumping of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at EverBank Stadium was the play of cornerback Ambry Thomas after being thrust into the game.

During a conference call with reporters on Monday, head coach Kyle Shanahan praised his cornerbacks for how they responded to the in-game adjustments to the lineup that were made on the fly.

"I thought they did good," Shanahan said. "I thought [Deommodore Lenoir] flew around and made a number of plays in the nickel spot. I thought Ambry had some real good plays, too, especially the turnover causing that fumble. He would've had a touchdown if it wasn't for a couple people, not including myself, coming on the field. But I was real happy with those guys, and hopefully, they'll continue to get better."

The forced fumble Thomas created was the final dagger that erased any hopes at a Jaguars comeback, prying the ball from wide receiver Christian Kirk's hands inside San Francisco's 10-yard line before running it back for what would have been a touchdown had members of the 49ers' sideline not made their way onto the field.

Given Thomas' strong performance, Shanahan was asked if Sunday's secondary configuration would be the blueprint moving forward.

"I mean, we don't think anything long-term," Shanahan answered. "It's always week-to-week. So, I liked how it went last week. We'll see when we watch [the] film here for these next 48 hours what we think the best is on Wednesday. I know there was at least one play in that game, maybe two, [Deommodore Lenoir] had to come out. Isaiah [Oliver] went right in, didn't miss a beat. I think Isaiah played some real good ball for us this year too, so we've got some options. It all depends on who we're playing, and we'll see how this settles. But, we're looking into it each week."

Thomas has had an up-and-down tenure with the 49ers since being selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft but appears to be finding his stride in his third season in the league.

It would not be surprising to see San Francisco continue to lean on Thomas if he can maintain the high level of play he displayed on Sunday in Jacksonville.



