Why 49ers' Shanahan believes Trevor Lawrence is ‘a problem'

The 49ers faced Pro Bowl-level quarterbacks such as Joe Burrow, Dak Prescott and Matthew Stafford throughout their first eight games of the 2023 NFL season.

San Francisco (5-3) knows its defensive responsibilities won’t be getting any easier with a matchup against quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars on the horizon Sunday at TIAA Bank Field.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan explained to reporters how the Jaguars’ young star stands out ahead the Week 10 clash.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Kyle Shanahan knows Trevor Lawrence can be a "problem at any time." pic.twitter.com/LBFjot6zJt — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 8, 2023

“I think Trevor is one of the more talented quarterbacks in this league,” Shanahan said Wednesday after practice. “He's a problem at any time.”

Lawrence has thrown for 1,935 yards this season, with nine touchdowns and four interceptions while steering Jacksonville to an AFC South-best 6-2 record this year.

“The height he has, the size he has in that pocket,” Shanahan said to reporters. “He can make any throw and what he can do with his legs on any type of play, whether it's a design run for him or just getting out of the pocket and doing off-schedule stuff. He's always a problem.”

Lawrence is a problem, considering he towers above linemen with his 6-foot-6 frame. He also has expanded his willingness to use his legs, rushing for 216 yards on the season.

Whether it's with his arms or legs, Lawrence will be a headache for the 49ers on Sunday.

Like San Francisco, Jacksonville also is coming off a bye week, meaning Lawrence had time to study the 49ers’ defensive scheme.

Though, like everyone else, Lawrence will be seeing star edge rusher Chase Young in a 49ers’ uniform for the first time, which could be a nightmare for any quarterback now that he's paired with Nick Bosa.

While Shanahan has new weapons to throw at the Jaguars’ offense that averages 24.1 points per contest, San Francisco’s coach knows Lawrence is an unpredictable threat that does damage in every way.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast