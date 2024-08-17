Why 49ers' Lenoir is hyped to face Vikings' Jefferson in Week 2

Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir is most excited to face superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson when the 49ers and Minnesota Vikings square off in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season.

San Francisco’s third-year veteran is not eager due to Jefferson's big name, but because the same matchup was key to Lenoir keeping his job two offseasons ago.

Lenoir discussed why he is thrilled to face Jefferson Thursday on “The Richard Sherman Podcast" hosted by the former San Francisco cornerback.

“Justin Jefferson, of course, you see his contract,” Lenoir told Richard Sherman. “When we had that joint practice [in 2022], I feel me going against him helped me make the team that year. I was coming off a rookie slump -- the dog house. In my second year, we had drafted some guys, and I was already in a bad position; I was fighting for a roster spot.

“What drove me into making the team … When I got lined up against Justin Jefferson -- I remember -- Kyle [Shanahan] was standing right behind them, watching. I was like, ‘This is my shot to make the team.’ That rep, he ran a dig route; I broke it up, and then I looked at Kyle, and he was smiling. So I’m like, ‘All right, I’m in the plus.’”

The 49ers and Vikings had two joint practices before the teams faced off in a preseason game on Aug. 20, 2022.

Needing to make a play with Shanahan watching, Lenoir did just that against Jefferson, and since has been a staple in San Francisco’s secondary.

“[That] whole practice, everywhere Justin Jefferson going, I’m telling Ambry [Thomas], ‘I’m following him,'” Lenoir said. “I need this one.’ We were talking, going back and forth. We going at it … after that, it was kind of like respect. And then I went and balled in the game. And that’s when I felt I was in a better position to make the team.”

Lenoir finished the preseason game with four tackles and the confidence to remain dialed in.

Since that offseason, Lenoir has made 163 combined tackles, 15 passes defended and four interceptions.

Unfortunately, Jefferson was sidelined when the 49ers and Vikings met in Week 7 of the 2023 season. Minnesota still won, 22-17.

Lenoir should have the chance to face Jefferson again this year, granted all parties are healthy.

Jefferson became the highest-paid non-quarterback in June after signing a four-year, $140 million contract extension that included $110 million in guaranteed money.

Jefferson has made 392 career receptions for 5,899 yards and 30 touchdowns after the Vikings selected him No. 22 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Even though Lenoir is confident, he will have his hands full on Sep. 15.

