Dobbs bolsters 49ers backup QB case with ‘final touches' vs. Raiders

LAS VEGAS — After three 2024 NFL preseason games, the 49ers have some tough decisions to make -- including who they will choose as quarterback Brock Purdy’s backup.

Josh Dobbs strengthened his case in San Francisco's preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday night at Allegiant Stadium, completing 8 of 10 attempts for 72 yards and a touchdown to earn a 130.0 passer rating. The Tennessee product has less experience than Brandon Allen in coach Kyle Shanahan’s system, but Dobbs has seemed to catch on quickly since his arrival.

“It was rolling well; it was smooth,” Dobbs said of his first drive. “It can be hard when you’re standing on the sidelines, especially all day, it feels like. With a 7 p.m. game, and you wait until after halftime to go in and play.”

It was the second drive of the second half when Dobbs received the go-ahead to lead the 49ers' offense down the field. Purdy started the game and played three drives before Allen took over, completing 5 of 7 attempts for 60 yards and a 97.3 rating across four drives.

“My goal when I get on the field is to go in and execute, and pick up exactly where they left off,” Dobbs said. “So, getting into a rhythm as quickly as possible, trusting the guys around me that they are going to protect me up front, that the running backs are going to tote the rock, that the receivers are going to make plays for me, and just play my game when I get I there.

“We were able to do that, go down the field and score, and have a couple of efficient drives while I was in there.”

Dobbs completed five consecutive passes on his first drive, targeting tight end Cameron Latu, running back Isaac Guerendo, rookie Jacob Cowing and tight end Brayden Willis. It was when Dobbs found Cowing a second time, threading the needle between two defenders, that put points on the board.

“It was a smooth drive,” Dobbs said. “It was good to get out there and get into a rhythm, get a quick completion to Cam. Couple big third downs converting, and once we got in the red zone, it’s a four-point play going from a field goal to a touchdown.

“Any time you get into the red zone, you want to to be able to execute. It’s tight windows down there. My job as a quarterback is to put the ball where it needs to be, and it’s their job to come down with it. We were able to do that, it was an efficient drive and we were able to get on the scoreboard.

After only gaining 93 yards on the ground as a team in the 49ers' preseason win over the New Orleans Saints, San Francisco's ground game got going as J.P. Mason led the charge with eight carries for 42 yards.

Guerendo was the second-biggest contributor on the ground with 11 carries for 32 yards, while rookie Cody Schrader registered seven carries for 27 yards. Dobbs believes it’s just a matter of time before the run game hits its full potential.

“I think just gelling as we are getting closer to the season,” Dobbs said. “I think guys have gotten more reps, getting their feet under them. It was good to get a couple running backs back on the field and running hard. The run game looked good. Just putting on the final touches before the regular season comes around."

The 49ers will open up the 2024 regular season in a little over two weeks at Levi's Stadium when they host the New York Jets on "Monday Night Football."

