Whitner claims 49ers' Mason ‘identical' to former NFL RB Lynch

Rising-star 49ers running back Jordan Mason followed his strong 2024 NFL season debut with a similarly impressive Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Despite San Francisco losing 23-17, Christian McCaffrey’s backup continued to run hard and be a reliable, much-needed piece of coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense.

The 49ers obviously have work to do after falling to a 1-1 record. But in the latest edition of “Hitner’s Hot Take," NBC Sports Bay Area’s Donte Whitner explained why Mason’s success is something the team can build on, offering a serious comparison for the 25-year-old after just two games.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“One of the bright spots -- as he has been throughout the first two weeks of the season -- was No. 24, Jordan Mason. When I look at his running style, it reminds me of one of my former teammates: Beast Mode. Marshawn Lynch. Jordan Mason is his doppelganger. He’s identical, from the dreads, to the swag, to the physicality, to the defense turning down opportunities for tackles.

“We saw it this week versus the Vikings; 20 carries, 100 yards, five yards per pop and another touchdown score. With Mason’s ability to run through tacklers, surge through contact and continually get better as the game goes on, [Mason will] give the 49ers a dominant one-two punch when Christian McCaffrey ultimately returns off the IR.”

Whitner comparing Mason to Lynch is quite the compliment.

Lynch, whom 49ers fans know well from his legendary Seattle Seahawks tenure and NFC West rival, will be on the 2025 ballot for the Pro Football Hall of Fame because of how hard he was to tackle.

Mason is in good company considering Lynch finished his 12-season NFL career with 2,453 carries for 10,413 rushing yards, 85 touchdowns and some ridiculous highlights.

“Get off me!" 😤



Throwback to Marshawn Lynch's Beast Quake vs the Saints in the 2010 Wild Card! pic.twitter.com/SG3JiHR7sI — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) June 7, 2024

Mason has stepped up big time for McCaffrey, who was placed on injured reserve Saturday due to a calf strain and Achilles tendinitis.

Over two games, Mason has collected 248 rushing yards on 5.1 yards per carry to go with two scores. Running hard as Lynch did is in the third-year pro’s DNA.

Jordan Mason hurdles a defender and breaks a tackle to reach the red zone 💪 pic.twitter.com/OsUzaYx9DQ — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 15, 2024

San Francisco will remain McCaffrey-less for at least a few more weeks. When he does return, though, Whitner believes that he and Lynch’s twin will be a terror for opposing defenses.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast