How Mason made 49ers running back history in loss to Vikings

With star running back Christian McCaffrey placed on injured reserve, Jordan Mason continues to make the most out of his opportunities as the 49ers’ No. 1 option.

So much so that the 25-year-old made history for a second consecutive week, despite San Francisco’s 23-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Mason followed a 147-yard rushing performance against the New York Jets in Week 1 by rushing for 100 yards against the Vikings.

Through two games, Mason has amassed 247 rushing yards, the most rushing yards by a San Francisco player in their first two career starts in franchise history, according to the 49ers' game notes.

| MOST RUSHING YDS. BY A PLAYER THROUGH THEIR FIRST TWO CAREER STARTS, FRANCHISE HISTORY

| Rank | Player | Rush Yds. | Season

| 1. | RB Jordan Mason | 247 | 2024

| 2. | RB Kevan Barlow | 239 | 2003

| 3. | RB Matt Breida | 228 | 2018

| 4. | RB Carlos Hyde | 211 | 2015

| 5. | RB Amp Lee | 192 | 1992

Signed as an undrafted rookie with the 49ers in 2022, Mason’s road to the starting assignment has been quite the adventure.

From edging two third-round picks for the backup spot to McCaffrey being sidelined with Achilles tendinitis and a calf strain, Mason has been and will carry San Francisco’s rushing workload for weeks to come.



In the meantime, perhaps the records will continue to trail Mason.

