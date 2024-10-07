Mason on historic track, outpacing CMC's 2023 rushing success

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan speaks to reporters after San Francisco’s 24-23 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium and details his team’s red-zone woes this season.

Jordan Mason has filled in for Christian McCaffrey so well that he's exceeding his All-Pro teammate's success on the ground through five weeks.

The third-year running back recorded 14 carries for 89 rushing yards in the 49ers' 24-23 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium and made history in doing so.

Mason now has 536 rushing yards this season, which according to the 49ers' game notes, is the most for a San Francisco running back through the first five games of a season in franchise history.

MOST RUSHING YDS.THROUGH THE FIRST 5 GAMES OF A SEASON, FRANCHISE HISTORY



Rank | Player | Season | Rush Yds.

| RB Jordan Mason | 2024 | 536 | RB Christian McCaffrey | 2023 | 510 | RB Charlie Garner | 2000 | 500 | RB J.D. Smith | 1959 | 489 | RB Joe Perry | 1953 | 487

Mason's 89 rushing yards also gave him 1,000 for his career on just 188 attempts (5.3 yards per attempt).

McCaffrey, whom Mason is outpacing on the ground through five games this season, finished the 2023 campaign with 1,459 rushing yards.

Mason's 17-game pace (1,822 rushing yards) would beat McCaffrey's 2023 total and set a 49ers franchise record for rushing yards in a season, a title held by Frank Gore (1,695 rushing yards) since 2006.

However, Mason's role as RB1 likely will come to an end at some point this season -- and potentially soon -- if/when McCaffrey does return to the field after missing the first five games with Achilles tendinitis.

