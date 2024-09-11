Mason's 2024 salary barely surpasses CMC's Week 1 paycheck

Jordan Mason had a career night against the New York Jets on Monday night, but the 49ers’ payroll won’t be factoring that in just yet.

Despite rushing for a career-high 147 yards and scoring a touchdown on 28 carries in San Francisco’s convincing 31-19 win over Aaron Rodgers and Co. at Levi's Stadium, the 25-year-old running back’s yearly salary only slightly surpasses what an injured Christian McCaffrey made in Week 1.

Yes, although sidelined with a calf strain and Achilles tendinitis, McCaffrey made nearly as much as San Francisco’s No. 2 back will make all season.

In June, the 49ers’ superstar running back and reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year signed a two-year, $38 million contract extension, becoming the league's highest-paid running back.

At an average annual value of $16 million per season, that puts McCaffrey’s weekly regular-season paycheck at a whopping $940,000.

On the other hand, Mason, who joined San Francisco as an undrafted free agent in 2022, remains on his rookie, three-year deal worth $2.57 million.

With the 49ers listing McCaffrey as “day to day,” the question remains if the star back will make his season debut at the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in Week 2.

If that’s not the case, expect to see Mason put it all on the line for another San Francisco victory – and perhaps a heftier game check in the near future.

