49ers rookie safety Brown misses practice with knee sprain

SANTA CLARA — Rookie safety Ji’Ayir Brown was not scheduled to practice Wednesday due to a knee injury that 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan labeled as a “concern.”

Brown’s injury was not immediately known after the 49ers’ game Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens.

Meanwhile, the 49ers’ depth along their offensive line could be tested in a crucial Week 17 matchup.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

When the 49ers begin on-field preparations Wednesday to face the Washington Commanders, three key members of the offensive line were not fully cleared to practice.

All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams, who usually takes Wednesdays off anyway, would be able to take part in limited practice, Shanahan said. He sustained a groin injury in the 49ers’ 33-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Williams’ status for the game to face his old team will not be determined until later in the week.

Backup tackle Jaylon Moore would be the 49ers’ first option to replace Williams, but he was not available to practice after being placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol. His status for Sunday’s game is also uncertain.

The 49ers also do not have left guard Aaron Banks available after he aggravated a toe injury that kept him out of two games last month.

The 49ers re-signed veteran offensive tackle Matt Pryor on Wednesday. He was waived on Monday in order to make room for wide receiver Willie Snead on the 53-man roster roster.

The 49ers finished Monday’s game with right tackle Colton McKivitz shifting to left tackle, guard Spencer Burford moving to right tackle and recently acquired Ben Bartch filling in at left guard. Veteran Jon Feliciano started at right guard.

Quarterback Brock Purdy was listed as a full practice participant after sustaining his second shoulder stinger in two games. Backup Sam Darnold played the final 19 snaps of Monday’s game.

Cornerback Ambry Thomas left Monday’s game with a hamstring injury. He was slated for limited practice on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel (neck) and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (hamstring) were also slated for limited practice.

The 49ers could go with Deommodore Lenoir and Charvarius Ward, as usual, at cornerback with Jason Verrett entering as nickel back in passing situations.

Defensive end Arik Armstead has missed the past three games due to foot and knee issues. It looks as if he will not be available to face the Commanders, either.

Wide receiver Jauan Jennings, who sat out the team’s game Monday due to a concussion, was still not available to practice.

The 49ers expect tight end Ross Dwelley, running back Elijah Mitchell and linebacker Oren Burks to be available to return to action on Sunday.

49ers pre-practice injury report for Wednesday via coach Kyle Shanahan:

No practice

Ji’Ayir Brown (knee)

Jaylon Moore (concussion)

Aaron Banks (toe)

Arik Armstead (foot and knee)

Jauan Jennings (concussion)

Limited

Trent Williams (groin)

Ambry Thomas (hamstring)

Deebo Samuel (neck)

Oren Burks (knee)

Javon Hargrave (hamstring)

Full practice

Brock Purdy (stinger)

Ross Dwelley (high ankle)

Elijah Mitchell (knee)

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast