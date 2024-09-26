Jennings named NFL Player of the Week after monster game vs. Rams

Receiver Jauan Jennings has received high praise from 49ers fans and teammates for several years as a relatively unheralded piece of a star-studded offense.

But after his historic Week 3 performance in a brutal loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Jennings has received plenty of recognition across the NFL world, from glad fantasy football managers to impressed analysts.

It didn't stop there. With a stat line of 11 receptions, 175 yards and three touchdowns, Jennings earned weekly honors from the NFL for Week 3.

He was voted one of two FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week alongside Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton.

This accolade is determined by fan voting each week; FedEx donates $2,000 to HBCUs in the name of each winning player.

Per the 49ers' game notes, Jennings became the second player in franchise history to record at least 10 receptions, 150 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns in a single game. The other player -- of course -- is Jerry Rice, who did it three times.

Jennings also became the first San Francisco receiver with three receiving touchdowns in a game since Terrell Owens in 2001.

That's pretty solid company.

JAUAN JENNINGS HAT TRICK 🎩 pic.twitter.com/yEbU1GIatn — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 22, 2024

With Deebo Samuel and George Kittle's Week 4 statuses still up in the air -- and Brandon Aiyuk still looking to get up to speed after missing training camp -- the 49ers might need another big showing from Jennings on Sunday against the New England Patriots.

