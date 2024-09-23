How Jennings joined Rice, Owens in 49ers record books vs. Rams

Following a career performance in the 49ers' devastating 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, Jauan Jennings joined a pair of San Francisco legends in the franchise record books.

The wide receiver caught 11 of his 12 targets for 175 yards and three touchdowns, becoming just the second player in franchise history to register 10 or more receptions, 150 or more receiving yards and three or more receiving touchdowns in a single game, per the 49ers’ game notes.



Jennings joins San Francisco legend Jerry Rice, who accomplished the feat three times throughout his 16 seasons with the 49ers.

But that wasn’t Jennings’ only historical accomplishment.

The 27-year-old, who signed a multiyear contract extension in the offseason, became the first 49ers receiver to record three receiving touchdowns in a single game since Terrell Owens in 2001, also according to the 49ers’ game notes.

Ultimately, the significance of Jennings’ remarkable performance disappeared into thin air following a pair of fourth-quarter blunders: Ronnie Bell’s dropped pass and Jake Moody’s missed field goal.

Moving forward, if Jennings were to have another historic performance, the 49ers might want to hold up their end of the deal.

Greatness can’t be wasted.

