49ers' latest roster move signals kicker Moody's return from injury

The 49ers signaled Tuesday that kicker Jake Moody is expected back in action for the team’s Week 10 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

San Francisco released kicker Anders Carlson from the practice squad in a move that opens a spot for the return of veteran safety Tashaun Gipson.

The move likely means Moody is being counted upon to return to action Sunday after missing three games due to a high right ankle sprain.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Moody said on Monday that he is progressing well from the injury sustained during the Oct. 6 game against the Arizona Cardinals, when he was injured while trying to make a tackle on a kickoff return.

The 49ers did not place Moody on injured reserve after his injury, opting to keep him on the 53-man roster during the time he was sidelined.

“I’m slowly owning my way back to on-the-field stuff,” Moody said. “I’m just progressing, making sure I’m doing all the steps needed, not rushing straight back into it, just taking one step at a time.”

The 49ers initially signed Matthew Wright to replace Moody. But Wright was placed on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury from an attempted tackle in the Week 6 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Carlson was signed to the practice squad and was elevated twice to handle the team’s kicking chores. Carlson made all five of his field-goal attempts, including kicks of 55 and 50 yards. He missed an extra point and only two of his 10 kickoffs went for touchbacks.

Moody, a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, was 13 of 14 on field-goal attempts and 12-for-12 on extra points in five games. He had touchbacks on 23 of his 28 kickoffs.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast