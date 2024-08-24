49ers rookie Cowing continues impressive NFL preseason vs. Raiders

LAS VEGAS — After a standout performance in the 49ers' second NFL preseason game, Jacob Cowing wanted to prove it was not a fluke.

The rookie wide receiver caught all three of his targets for 39 yards and a touchdown in San Francisco's 24-24 tie with the Las Vegas Raiders in its preseason finale Friday night. Cowing also looked confident returning punts, bringing out three for 19 yards for an average of 6.3 yards per return.

“Just continuing to play my game,” Cowing said after the game. “Being confident in my abilities each and every game, each and every practice I’m going into. Just being present in the moment, too. Not trying to think too far ahead.”

Cowing was referring to Tuesday, Aug. 27, which is the day teams must make their initial cuts to 53 players on the roster. While the fourth-round draft pick will more than likely remain in Santa Clara for some time to come, there will be teammates who will be released -- and that's not lost on the Arizona product.

“Just spending those moments with the guys in preseason,” Cowing said. “Cherishing the moments, and all the hard work that we put into this thing. Seeing people smile, that was just my mindset going into the preseason. Be in the moment, be where my feet are and just have fun playing ball.”

Having fun included the rookie’s first preseason touchdown at the end of the third quarter. Cowing found an opening in the end zone and quarterback Josh Dobbs perfectly threaded the needle right into Cowing’s awaiting hands.

“I saw the corner, he was outside leverage, and I’m like this is the perfect look,” Cowing said. “I got to go get on his toes, make him move and see if I can’t the ball in my hands and get a touchdown and that’s what worked out and happened in that moment and I’m super grateful for that time.”

Cowing is admittedly a little behind after missing time during training camp with a hamstring injury, but judging from his performance, the rookie is clearly on the right path. The Arizona product clearly understands the task in front of him, but will also enjoy his preseason moments.

“He has done a good job,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said the week before the game. “He’s improved each day. Hopefully, he’ll get a lot of playing time in the game and be able to get through and get that experience and keep stacking those days up.”

Cowing was on the field for 29 offensive snaps, or 39 percent, and three plays on special teams. He understands every rep will help him prepare for the regular season.

“There’s still a lot of growth for me to get within the playbook,” Cowing said. “But definitely making small steps each and every practice for me to get more comfortable, and more comfortable with the quarterback too. Still going in the right direction.”

