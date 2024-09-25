Shanahan hopes rookie Cowing emerges as 49ers WR option

Jacob Cowing’s time as a 49ers receiving option has yet to come, but that could soon change.

With Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle all out due to injuries, reporters asked coach Kyle Shanahan on Wednesday if the rookie receiver is getting close to playing his first NFL offensive snap.

And from the sound of it, it comes down to how Cowing performs at practice leading up to the New England Patriots’ trip to Levi’s Stadium on Sunday.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“We will see this week,” Shanahan told reporters. “Nothing has happened here the last few days. We have practice today, and we will see how he does. I hope so.”

https://twitter.com/NBCS49ers/status/1839042754103640435

San Francisco is in desperate need of players to follow Jauan Jennings’ lead in stepping up and taking advantage of Brock Purdy’s passing game opportunities.

In the 49ers’ 27-24 loss against the Los Angeles Rams, Purdy, outside of Jennings, targeted just Brandon Aiyuk and Ronnie Bell, who dropped a critical pass late in the fourth quarter that fueled San Francisco’s collapse.

And although Cowing claimed the 49ers' punt return job over Bell, the overall No. 135 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft wasn’t in Shanahan’s offensive plans against the Rams.

“Because it wasn’t the plan,” Shanahan said. “If there [had] been an injury, he would’ve. He wasn’t ready to do that yet, so we kept him at punt returner.



“But you have five guys up, so if someone did get hurt, he had to be ready. Then he would’ve gotten those reps.”

As San Francisco’s need for more production at the No. 3 receiver position grows, Shanahan can come calling on Cowing sooner than later.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast