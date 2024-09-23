Jennings, Bell left frustrated, speechless by 49ers' brutal loss

INGLEWOOD — After a historic performance in the 49ers' heartbreaking 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, Jauan Jennings snuck out of the locker room without a word.

The wide receiver caught 11 of his 12 targets for 175 yards and three touchdowns, making him only the third player in franchise history to achieve the feat, joining George Kittle (2023) and Jerry Rice (1995).

The last #49ers player to record three receiving touchdowns



TE George Kittle - Oct. 8, 2023 vs. Dallas



WR Jerry Rice - Jan. 29, 1995 vs. San Diego Chargers



And now...

WR Jauan Jennings - Sept. 22, 2024 vs. LA Rams

Jennings was seen in the locker room after the game but did not want to discuss his performance, frustrated by the loss, and rightfully so.

The 49ers could not get out of their own way in a winnable game over a decimated Rams team that had placed 11 players on injured reserve before Sunday’s kickoff. Now, Jennings' breakout performance becomes a standout, but inconsequential, statistic in a divisional loss.

Mistakes in all phases of the game, including dropped passes, missed field goals, and botched coverage that allowed explosive Rams plays all contributed to the loss that diminished the significance of Jennings' performance.

While it's not a complete surprise that the fourth-year wideout dodged reporters in the locker room, another player who was unwilling to face the music could be seen as less acceptable.

Ronnie Bell was the first 49ers player to leave the locker room, walking out while camera crews and reporters waited for entry outside of the double doors. The Michigan receiver dropped a pass from quarterback Brock Purdy on a second-and-10 situation with just over one minute left in the game.

A completion of the ball, which hit Bell in the chest, would have given the 49ers a first down and put them in very makeable field-goal range. Instead, Purdy scrambled for two yards on the next play, forcing a 49ers punt.

A 38-yard punt return put the Rams in range of a game-winning field goal, which gave them their first lead of the day.

After the game, Purdy explained the incomplete pass and shared how he will continue to support his teammate.

“[Bell] had a double move and it was the look we wanted,” Purdy said. “He got his guy and by the time I got to him, I figured I would just give him a chance and I don’t know if I had enough juice on it, from where I was at in the pocket.

“Obviously, I think I could have thrown him a better ball, but he’s a young guy and I love him. We all got Ronnie’s back, so we are going to continue to need him and build him up and we are all in this together. It’s a team sport, so it’s not one player or one play here, it’s all of them all put together.”

We all got Ronnie's back."



Purdy believes he could have given Bell a better ball on his late drop

The 49ers will take a hard look at the game film before preparing for their Week 4 matchup with the New England Patriots.

