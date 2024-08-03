Yiadom surprises even himself with Pearsall compliment at 49ers camp

The newest veteran in the 49ers' secondary doesn't routinely praise rookie wide receivers, but Ricky Pearsall has made such a good first impression that he’s changing his tune.

Cornerback Isaac Yiadom told reporters after Friday’s training camp practice just how impressed he has been with the 2024 first-round draft pick's play.

“I haven’t complimented him yet, but I like him a lot,” Yiadom said. “He runs great routes, I think if he keeps working and keeps doing his thing, he’s going to be great in this offense. I like working against him. Every opportunity I get, I want to work against him. I think he’s making me better, and I’m making him better, too.

“I don’t like to compliment rookies too much, but I like his game. I think he’s got some confidence, too. He’s got that dog in him.”

Isaac Yiadom couldn't help but tip his hat to Ricky Pearsall 😂 pic.twitter.com/pjmG38BtOG — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) August 2, 2024

Considering that Yiadom has seen a lot while playing for five teams in his first six NFL seasons, his Pearsall praise comes with some weight. San Francisco selected the Florida star No. 31 overall in April, with the expectation that he'd fill the team's slot receiver role while opposing defenses focus on Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.

While Pearsall initially entered camp nursing a hamstring injury, he has slowly worked his way back into shape, impressing 49ers coaches -- and teammates such as Yiadom -- in the process.

